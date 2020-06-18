Home

Bob
RAE OBE, MA (Cantab), FRGS

Passed away on May 31st 2020.

Much loved brother to Sheila and the late John, dear uncle to Elizabeth and Robert and great uncle of six, all of whom have
such fond memories of him.

Christ's Hospital staff 1953 to 1990 and a founder leader of
Brathay Hall Exploration Group.

A long life well lived.

Private cremation but a thanksgiving service will be held when circumstances permit.

No flowers please, but donations can be made in Bob's memory to Alzheimer's Research UK via freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 18, 2020
