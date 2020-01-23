|
BUDGEN Brian (Bo/Budgie), passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on 10th January 2020, aged 81. Loving husband to the late Diane and dad to Gareth, John, Clare and the late Justine. Much loved grandad and great grandad. Funeral service Wednesday 5th February at 1.30pm Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Crawley, then afterwards at Roffey Social Club. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to RBL Horsham Branch or St Catherine's Hospice via
www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 23, 2020