VINCENT
Brian Died peacefully at
St. Barnabas House on
23rd June 2020, aged 85.
Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Devoted father of Colin, Susan, Keith and Julia and grandad
to 10 grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.
Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon on Tuesday 14th July 2020, in the Kingswood Chapel at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Brian's memory to
St. Barnabas House via https://brian-william-vincent.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in West Sussex County Times on July 2, 2020