McCaig
Bridgid Kerry Sadly passed away on
Mother's Day, 22nd March 2020, aged 57 years.
Bridgid was a much loved
and devoted wife to Nigel for
almost 40 years.
A loving mother to Charlotte, Adam and Ryan and a proud grandmother to George, Annie, Bobbi and Olive.
Bridgid was a wonderful, kind
and honest person.
She loved her career in social work and achieved so much by helping others during her career.
She will be eternally missed.
A celebration of Bridgid's life
will be held later in the year.
Donations in Bridgid's memory to
Amyloidosis Research Fund, c/o
H.D. Tribe, 19 West Street,
Storrington RH20 4DZ
Tel: 01903 742585 or online via
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in West Sussex County Times on Apr. 9, 2020