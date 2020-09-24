Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Carter

Notice Condolences

Bruce Carter Notice
Carter Bruce, Passed away peacefully at East Surrey Hospital on 4th September, aged 77 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel on Wednesday 30th September at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to St Catherine's Hospice, by visiting www.freemanbrothers
.co.uk/remember
alternatively, you may send your donations c/o Freeman Brothers, Billingshurst.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -