Carter Bruce, Passed away peacefully at East Surrey Hospital on 4th September, aged 77 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel on Wednesday 30th September at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to St Catherine's Hospice, by visiting www.freemanbrothers
.co.uk/remember
alternatively, you may send your donations c/o Freeman Brothers, Billingshurst.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 24, 2020