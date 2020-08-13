Home

Carol Part Notice
Part
Carol Ann
(nee Wensley
formerly Hollingsworth)
Died Monday 3rd August 2020
at home just short of her
78th birthday. Deeply devoted
and adored wife of David, much loved mother, sister, aunt,
great aunt, Stepmother
and Granny.

Open air funeral service at
Drove Lane Cemetery, Market Lavington SN10 4NT, at 2:30pm
on Friday 14th August.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Dorothy House Hospice or Stars Appeal,
Salisbury District Hospital
c/o A.P McDonald Funeral Services, The Chequers, Devizes, SN10 1AT
Published in West Sussex County Times on Aug. 13, 2020
