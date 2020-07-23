Home

David
Marshall
Formerly of Cowfold,
recently Partridge Green.
Husband to Betty (deceased),
Dad to Lisa, Brother to John, Ann and Joan, Brother in law to Kay, Chris, Keith, Vern, Betty, June and Les, Uncle David to nephews
and nieces.

A bus driver with Stagecoach based at Henfield for 28 years before retiring to drive for
Horsham Community Transport.
A supporter of Girlguiding locally,
a friend to many, always willing
to help others.
He will be missed by us all.

There will be a private family funeral on Thursday 28th July 2020 at 1pm at Worthing Crematorium.
A celebration of his life will take place next February.

Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to Age UK via freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on July 23, 2020
