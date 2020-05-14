|
|
|
Tubb David John
Aged 82 years, passed away at East Surrey hospital on
24th April 2020 with his
three daughters by his side.
Beloved husband of the late Jean, much loved father of Debbie. Lorraine and Louise,
loving grandpa to nine grandchildren and great grandson and a dear brother and uncle.
He was a wonderful, generous, loving man, the kindest and gentlest father.
Our love for him will live on
in our memories forever.
A private graveside service is scheduled for 27th May at 11.30am at Hills Cemetery, Horsham,
this will be attended by his
immediate family only.
Nico Ohlsson will officiate at the ceremony and a memorial service to celebrate the life of David will be held as soon as it is possible.
The family have requested family flowers only, however for those who would like to make a donation in memory of David,
it can be made via freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember to The Rainbow Trust or
The Stroke Association.
Published in West Sussex County Times on May 14, 2020