Jeal
Denis Passed away peacefully on the
12th August 2020, aged 88,
at Aspen Place Nursing Home.
He will be sadly missed by all of the family and friends.

The funeral service will be held at Worthing Crematorium on
Wednesday 2nd September 2020
at 3pm.

Family flowers only.
Donations to Dementia UK via freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Please contact the family concerning attendance during the current conditions.

The family will be organising the celebration of his life and would welcome your request to attend.
RIP Dad.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Aug. 20, 2020
