Derek Taylor

Derek Taylor Notice
DEREK JOHN
TAYLOR 1932-2020.

Passed away peacefully
on the 18th February.

Beloved husband to Pamela,
father to Christopher, David and Jeremy. Grandfather
and great grandfather.

The Funeral will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday 18th March at
St Andrew's Church, Nuthurst.

It is requested no black be worn.

Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired to the
Kent, Surrey & Sussex
Air Ambulance Trust or
St Catherine's Hospice
via www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 12, 2020
