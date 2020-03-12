|
|
|
DEREK JOHN
TAYLOR 1932-2020.
Passed away peacefully
on the 18th February.
Beloved husband to Pamela,
father to Christopher, David and Jeremy. Grandfather
and great grandfather.
The Funeral will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday 18th March at
St Andrew's Church, Nuthurst.
It is requested no black be worn.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired to the
Kent, Surrey & Sussex
Air Ambulance Trust or
St Catherine's Hospice
via www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 12, 2020