TAYLOR
DEREK ANTHONY After an outstanding career as a pilot and a long and happy retirement, Derek Anthony Taylor, of Mannings Heath, died
peacefully at home on the 20th July 2020, aged 94 years.
Much loved and missed by his children Michael, Richard and Paul,
daughter in laws Carol, Maria and Tanya, grandchildren, family and friends. Derek is reunited with his wife Brenda who died earlier this year. They were married for 69 years.
The private funeral is to be held at the Surrey and Sussex
Crematorium on Thursday 30th July.
Funeral Arrangements by Ballard and Shortall
Published in West Sussex County Times on July 30, 2020