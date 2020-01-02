Home

Donald Puttock

Notice Condolences

Donald Puttock Notice
DONALD WILFRED
PUTTOCK Ex King's Royal Rifle Corps and Royal British Legion Member.

Passed away peacefully on
7th December 2019, aged 93.

Don will be much missed by his girls, family, friends and comrades.

His Funeral service will take place at the Surrey and Sussex Crematorium, Crawley on
Friday 17th January 2020
at 11:00 am.

No flowers please.
Donations, if desired to the
Royal British Legion,
Horsham Branch via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 2, 2020
