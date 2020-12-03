|
|
|
STAMP
Doreen Passed away peacefully on
21st November 2020, aged 83.
Much loved Mother and Auntie.
Devoted Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and many friends.
Private funeral service at
Worthing Crematorium on
Monday, 7th December at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only - donations can be made to 'St. Barnabas House'
in Doreen's name via
Chalcraft Funeral Directors, Chequers Yard, Steyning, BN44 3RE.
www.chalcraftfunerals -
donations page. A link to the service is available at www.obitus.com
Please contact Chalcrafts for further details on 01903 812656.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Dec. 3, 2020