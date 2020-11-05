Home

Dorothy Corby

Dorothy Corby Notice
Corby
Dorothy Evelyn Passed away peacefully on
27th October 2020, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late John,
and much loved mother of David.
Will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Friday 13th November 2020 at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired,
to the RNLI may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG Telephone 01243 773311
or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in West Sussex County Times on Nov. 5, 2020
