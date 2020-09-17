|
|
|
DOROTHY
SMITHSON
Aged 91 years, passed away peacefully at her home on
6 September 2020
after a long illness.
Dorothy, a retired District Nurse and beloved mother of Sue and Ray, was a long-time member of the Brighton Road Baptist Church in Horsham and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Sadly due to the current restrictions attendance at the forthcoming service at the Surrey and Sussex Crematorium has to be
strictly limited to a few
invited attendees for which the
family apologise.
Donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to
St Catherine's Hospice via www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 17, 2020