|
|
|
Anderson
Edna May
Edna passed peacefully away
after a short illness at
St Richards Hospital, Chichester, on Monday 10th August.
She was 95.
The widow of Ted, to whom she was married for 70 years, Edna will be very greatly missed by their children, grandchildren and
great grandchildren: Amy, Barry, Ben, Ella, Ian, Laura, Louise, Lucy, Sally, Steve, Thomas and Wendy, along with her wider family and very many friends.
Edna's funeral will take place on Tuesday 8th September.
Sadly, due to Covid19 regulations, this will be a private service
and it will not be possible
to send flowers.
However donations to the
British Heart Foundation can be made in Edna's memory by calling 0300-330-3322.
All enquiries to
Pulborough Funeralcare
01798 873860
Published in West Sussex County Times on Aug. 27, 2020