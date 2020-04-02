|
BARNES Eileen Ruth
(née Geering) Widow of the late Allen,
formerly of Woodmancote, Henfield,
died peacefully at home
on 16 March 2020, aged 103.
Greatly loved and sadly mourned by her daughters, Joanna and Susanna, sons-in-law Martin and Daniel, and grandchildren, Alexander, Harriet and Francesca.
Private virtual funeral. Memorial celebration of her life at a later date. Donations to Cavell Nurses Trust https://www.cavellnursestrust.org/donate-now (fund helping nurses during coronavirus crisis)
or London's Air Ambulance Charity (https://www.londonsairambulance.org.uk).
Published in West Sussex County Times on Apr. 2, 2020