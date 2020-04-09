Home

Thomas
Eileen Evelyn
Passed away peacefully on 27th March after 8 years of progressive dementia and
a very distressing and painful time recently.
Rest in peace, Eileen.
Dearly loved and dearly loving wife to George, mother to John and his wife Jennifer, stepmother to David, and grandmother to Jennifer, Sophie, Chloe and Jacob, she will be sadly missed. Grateful thanks to Ashton Grange Nursing Home for their loving care of Eileen over more than 2 years, and for their kindness and sensitivity towards the end. Funeral at Surrey and Sussex Crematorium on 21st April.
Family only. Family flowers only please but any donations may be made to Eileen's favourite charity, the RSPCA via freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Apr. 9, 2020
