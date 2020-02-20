|
|
|
Mrs Elisabeth
'Lis' McIntyre
Formerly of Crawley
died peacefully at home in
Horsham on the 12th February
aged 73 years.
Dearly loved and sadly missed by husband Jim, son, Michael, daughter Kirsty, grandchildren, Beth, Jake & Ben, family
and friends, worldwide.
A funeral service and
cremation will take place
on Friday 21st February at the
Surrey and Sussex Crematorium,
St Richard's Chapel at 12.00pm.
As this will be a celebration
of Lis's life, the request
is that no black is worn.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Catherine's Hospice or Cancer Research UK care of Ballard and Shortall or online https://www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/42304
Published in West Sussex County Times on Feb. 20, 2020