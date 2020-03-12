Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freeman Brothers (Billingshurst)
31 High Street
Billingshurst, Sussex RH14 9PP
01403 785133
Resources
More Obituaries for Enid Wooldridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enid Wooldridge

Notice Condolences

Enid Wooldridge Notice
Enid
Wooldridge
Passed away on 19th February
aged 93 years.

Will be sadly missed by her sons John, David and Paul,
Wendy and Maureen, grandson Sean plus great grandchildren.

The funeral will take place at Guildford Crematorium on
Friday 20th March at 10.30am.

Family flowers only please
but donations may be made to Alzheimer's Society by visiting

www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember alternatively, you may send your donation c/o Freeman Brothers
Billingshurst
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -