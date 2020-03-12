|
|
|
Enid
Wooldridge
Passed away on 19th February
aged 93 years.
Will be sadly missed by her sons John, David and Paul,
Wendy and Maureen, grandson Sean plus great grandchildren.
The funeral will take place at Guildford Crematorium on
Friday 20th March at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please
but donations may be made to Alzheimer's Society by visiting
www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember alternatively, you may send your donation c/o Freeman Brothers
Billingshurst
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 12, 2020