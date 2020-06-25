|
|
|
Frank G
Stares
After a long illness,
Frank aged 86 years passed away on the 15th of June 2020,
Beloved Husband of Valerie, father to Ruth, Mark, Stephen, Janette
and Timothy, also Grandad
and Great Grandad.
A funeral service will be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe TODAY Thursday
25th of June at 2.40 pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Jerry Green Dog Sanctuary, Broughton, Brigg, DN20 0BJ
Any enquires to
Ashby Funeral Care.
tel 01724 841112
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 25, 2020