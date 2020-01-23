Home

Chalcraft Funeral Directors Michael Chalcraft
Chequers Yard
Steyning, West Sussex BN44 3RE
01903 812656
George Kemp

George Kemp Notice
KEMP
George (Robin)
Passed away peacefully on
10th January 2020, aged 90 years.

Beloved husband of the late
Jill Kemp and dearly loved father to David, Elizabeth and Katie.
Devoted Grandfather to Elinor, James, Tom and Campbell.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral to be held on
Monday 3rd February, 11.20pm,
at Worthing Crematorium,
Muntham Chapel, BN14 ORG.

The family request no flowers but donations to Cancer Research,
if desired, via
Chalcraft Funeral Directors,
55 High St, Steyning, BN44 3RE (01903 812656).
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 23, 2020
