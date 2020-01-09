Home

DUGGAN Gerald, passed away peacefully in hospital on Christmas Day 2019. So loved by all his family and friends, he will be forever missed.
Funeral at St. John the Evangelist Church, Horsham at 2pm on Monday 13th January 2020 followed at 3:30pm at Surrey and Sussex Crematorium, Crawley.
Family flowers only, but donations to Prostate Cancer UK, Kidney Research UK or the British Heart Foundation can be made via freemanbrothers.co.uk/
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 9, 2020
