|
|
|
CHARMAN Gillian (Gill) - Passed away on September 14, 2020, at Homelands Nursing Home, aged 84 years. Forever loved & sadly missed by all her family & friends. The funeral service will take place at Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, at Worth, on Tuesday 6th October 2020 at 2.15pm, but sadly due to current restrictions can only be attended by close family & friends. Family flowers only, but donations may be made to Roundabout Talking News and/or League of Friends of Horsham Hospital by visiting www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember or you may send donations c/o Freeman Brothers, Billingshurst, 01403 785133.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 24, 2020