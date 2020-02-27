Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Tilley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Tilley

Notice Condolences

Gladys Tilley Notice
Gladys Tilley
(nee Durrant) Sadly passed away peacefully in Glen Arun Care Home on
10th February 2020, aged 95 years.

Beloved mother and mother-in-law to Andy, Sandra, Brian and Sue, grandmother to Luke,
Scott, Gemma, Robert, Amy,
Issy, Maddy, Charlie and Karen.

The funeral service will take place at St Mary's Church, Shipley
on Friday 6th March at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to St Mary's Church, Shipley (cheques made payable
to 'Shipley PCC') c/o
Freeman Brothers, Horsham.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -