|
|
|
Gladys Tilley
(nee Durrant) Sadly passed away peacefully in Glen Arun Care Home on
10th February 2020, aged 95 years.
Beloved mother and mother-in-law to Andy, Sandra, Brian and Sue, grandmother to Luke,
Scott, Gemma, Robert, Amy,
Issy, Maddy, Charlie and Karen.
The funeral service will take place at St Mary's Church, Shipley
on Friday 6th March at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to St Mary's Church, Shipley (cheques made payable
to 'Shipley PCC') c/o
Freeman Brothers, Horsham.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Feb. 27, 2020