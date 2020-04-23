Home

CRAINE Gordon Stanton passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 11th April 2020 aged 78. Beloved Husband of Rose, dearly loved Father of Helen and Mark and Father in law to Paul and Marila, and much loved Grandad to Martin and Angela. Due to the current situation there will be a private service for the immediate family. We would like family flowers only, if you would like to make a donation to St Catherine's Hospice and Parkinsons please go to www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember where it will be gratefully received. When possible a service of remembrance will take place at a later date in his honour.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Apr. 23, 2020
