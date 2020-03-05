Home

Grimmett & Timms
118 Albany Road
Coventry, West Midlands CV5 6NG
024 7667 4746
Gordon Kendrick Notice
Kendrick
Gordon Leslie
Formerly of Horsham,
late of Coventry. Sadly passed away at Warwick Hospital on
15th February 2020, aged 66 years.
He will be greatly missed
by all who loved him.
The funeral service will take place at Canley Crematorium, Coventry on Monday 16th March at 1.45pm.
No flowers please but donations for Cancer Research can be sent C/O Grimmett and Timms Funeral Directors, 118 Albany Road, Earlsdon, Coventry,
CV5 6NG (02476) 674746
Please contact Grimmett and Timms with any enquiries.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 5, 2020
