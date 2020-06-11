|
HEATHER
GRANT
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of
Heather Grant who passed away peacefully on 26th May 2020,
aged 87 following a
short battle with Leukaemia.
Heather was a much-loved partner of Geoffrey, mother to Susan and Andrew and grandmother to Stephen, Peter and Joshua.
The family will be arranging a celebration of Heather's life to be announced in due course.
Donations in Heather's memory may be made to Leukaemia UK, you can donate via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 11, 2020