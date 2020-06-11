Home

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of
Heather Grant who passed away peacefully on 26th May 2020,
aged 87 following a
short battle with Leukaemia.

Heather was a much-loved partner of Geoffrey, mother to Susan and Andrew and grandmother to Stephen, Peter and Joshua.

The family will be arranging a celebration of Heather's life to be announced in due course.

Donations in Heather's memory may be made to Leukaemia UK, you can donate via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk
/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 11, 2020
