HILDA GERTRUDE
CRAVEN Sadly passed away on
13 March 2020, aged 98 years.
In view of current circumstances there will be a private cremation with a memorial to be held later in the year to celebrate Hilda's life.
In her final years Hilda was looked after by the staff at Honeywood House Nursing Home and she was very grateful for all the love and care she received from them.
Memorial details from
Sarah Hadaway at
Smith Gadd & Co Solicitors
on 01403 271222
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 26, 2020