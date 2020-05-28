Home

HOWARD
CASS It is with great sadness that we announce the death of
Howard Cass who passed away peacefully on 16th May 2020,
aged 75, following a short battle
with Leukaemia.

Howard was a much-loved father to Kevin and Graham, and grandfather to Daryl and Sam.
He will be sadly missed by
his many friends.

The family will be arranging a celebration of his life to be announced in due course to those who knew him.

Donations in his memory will go to the RNLI and the Dogs Trust,
you can donate via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on May 28, 2020
