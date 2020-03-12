|
|
|
Manser
Irene
Passed away peacefully on
5th March 2020 aged 92.
Beloved wife of the late Cyril, mother to Lorraine, Kevin and Tina. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
All welcome to attend Rene's funeral service at
St. Peter's Church, Henfield on
Friday 20th March at 1:30 pm.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in Rene's memory to St Barnabas Hospice via Chalcrafts Funeral Directors,
55 High Street, Steyning, BN44 3RE or in the donation box on the day.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 12, 2020