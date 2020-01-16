Home

Ivy Stepney

Ivy Stepney Notice
Ivy Joyce
Stepney
Née Standing
Passed away peacefully at
Aspen Place Nursing Home on
6th January 2020.

Much loved mother to Dennis.
Sister to Phil, Elsie and Tony and partner to Bryan.
Sister in-law to Don and Chris.
Widow of the late
Laurence Stepney.

The Funeral Service will take place at 1.40pm on Wednesday 29th January at Worthing Crematorium Findon in the Kingswood Chapel.

Grateful thanks to all the staff
at Aspen Place for their
dedicated care.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 16, 2020
