Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Allum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Allum

Notice Condolences

Jack Allum Notice
CAPTAIN JACK
ALLUM 31st August 1930 -
26th December 2019
Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother, Uncle,
Friend and most of all, loved.
All are welcome to attend the funeral service for Jack
at St. Peter's Church, Slinfold on Friday 17th January at 2pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Jack
may be made to support
'Slinfold Scout Group'
c/o the funeral director:
Dandelion Farewells,
Tel: 01403 701001
www.dandelionfarewells.com
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -