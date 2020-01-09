|
|
|
CAPTAIN JACK
ALLUM 31st August 1930 -
26th December 2019
Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother, Uncle,
Friend and most of all, loved.
All are welcome to attend the funeral service for Jack
at St. Peter's Church, Slinfold on Friday 17th January at 2pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Jack
may be made to support
'Slinfold Scout Group'
c/o the funeral director:
Dandelion Farewells,
Tel: 01403 701001
www.dandelionfarewells.com
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 9, 2020