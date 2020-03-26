|
|
|
Janet Norah Rosemary Chisholm
(née Knight) Died peacefully on
Saturday 14th March at
Wellcross Grange nursing home.
Much loved and will be greatly
missed by all family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Muntham Chapel, Worthing Crematorium, Findon on
Thursday 2nd April at 4pm.
Due to the current circumstances we are limiting this to family members only. We will hold a memorial service at St Peter's Church, Slinfold at a later date.
Family flowers only but donations may be made to
St Mungo's by visiting https://janetchisholm
.muchloved.com alternatively,
you may send your donations c/o
Freeman Brothers, Billingshurst
01403 785133.
Please also contact them if you wish to be notified about the memorial service.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 26, 2020