|
|
|
Walton
Janet
(nee Gander) Passed away on the
1st October 2020, she would have been eighty eight in November.
Janet was the fourth child of Horace and Hilda Gander,
of Porters Farm, Rusper.
Sister to Roy, Nancy and Michael
who all predeceased her.
Educated in Brighton, Janet later worked in Horsham before meeting and marrying John Walton of Chennells Brook Farm, Horsham. Retiring early and divided their time between the UK and Spain, they finally settled in Rock, Cornwall, where they played golf and enjoyed a wide circle of friends.
Janet will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
A private funeral will take place under Government Covid-19 rules at the Bodmin Crematorium on
the 16th October 2020.
Flowers or a donation to the
RNLI would be much appreciated,
thank you.
RNLI donations c/o:
R.J.Bray & Son Funeral Directors,
Egloshayle Road, Wadebridge, PL27 6AD.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 15, 2020