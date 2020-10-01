|
|
|
Archibald Jean "Pauline" (Gibson) Widow of Wilfred,
passed away peacefully on 17th September 2020 at
Chamberlain Court, Tunbridge Wells, aged 95.
Pauline was mother to Duncan (deceased), Juliet and Christine,
as well as grandmother and
great grandmother to family here
and Australia.
An intelligent, active, independent and caring lady who had lived in the Middle and Far East and then Buxted, Cuckfield and West Chiltington.
Funeral to be held on 8th October 2020, 2.30p.m. at St. George's Church, West Grinstead, West Sussex.
Covid restrictions apply so mainly family and few friends.
Family flowers only, but donations to the Church Fund and enquiries can be made c/o H.D.Tribe, 19, West Street, Storrington RH20 4DZ
Tel. 01903 742585
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 1, 2020