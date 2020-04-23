Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Radley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Radley

Notice Condolences

Jean Radley Notice
RADLEY
JEAN ETHEL
Passed away peacefully on
9th April 2020 at
East Surrey Hospital,
aged 95.
A victim of coronavirus.

A much loved sister, aunt, great aunt and friend. Jean was a
former secretary of Horsham Twinning Association.

She will be greatly missed.

A private cremation will take place and a service to celebrate her life will be held when the current restrictions are lifted.

Donations, if desired, in memory of Jean for her favourite charities Karibuni Children and/or
St Catherine's Hospice, via www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -