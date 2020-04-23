|
|
|
RADLEY
JEAN ETHEL
Passed away peacefully on
9th April 2020 at
East Surrey Hospital,
aged 95.
A victim of coronavirus.
A much loved sister, aunt, great aunt and friend. Jean was a
former secretary of Horsham Twinning Association.
She will be greatly missed.
A private cremation will take place and a service to celebrate her life will be held when the current restrictions are lifted.
Donations, if desired, in memory of Jean for her favourite charities Karibuni Children and/or
St Catherine's Hospice, via www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Apr. 23, 2020