Wells Jean Helena, recently of Horsham, formerly of Southwater, widow of John.
Passed away peacefully at Westlake House Care Home on 20th August 2020, aged 90.
Leaves daughters Sharon and Tracey, son-in-law Ian and granddaughter Laura.
A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday 9th September.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, may be made to St Catherine's Hospice, Crawley, via Freeman Brothers Funeral Directors, Horsham or online at www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 3, 2020
