Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Russell

Notice Condolences

Jennifer Russell Notice
Russell Jennifer, Jen peacefully passed away on 28th May 2020, aged 79. Much loved Mum to Mandy, Steve & Julie, Mother in Law to David and Grandma to seven Granddaughters & two Grandsons. She will be sadly missed by both family & friends. A private family service will be held on 18th June. Family flowers only but we would be grateful for voluntary donations kindly sent to Holbrook Animal Rescue via jenniferrussell.muchloved.com c/o Freeman Brothers, Horsham.
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -