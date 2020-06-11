|
Russell Jennifer, Jen peacefully passed away on 28th May 2020, aged 79. Much loved Mum to Mandy, Steve & Julie, Mother in Law to David and Grandma to seven Granddaughters & two Grandsons. She will be sadly missed by both family & friends. A private family service will be held on 18th June. Family flowers only but we would be grateful for voluntary donations kindly sent to Holbrook Animal Rescue via jenniferrussell.muchloved.com c/o Freeman Brothers, Horsham.
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 11, 2020