shaldon
Jennifer Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 29th March 2020.
Loved by so many and will be missed greatly.
Funeral service immediate family only. A memorial service to follow at a later date so friends and family can celebrate her life together.
No flowers, but donations if desired to support charities close to
Jen's heart. The charities are
'Air Ambulance', 'St Barnabas Hospice', 'British Red Cross'
and 'Battersea Dogs Home' c/o Henfield Funeral Services,
The Old Bell, High Street,
Henfield, BN5 9HN.
Tel:- 01273 494688.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Apr. 9, 2020