EDWARDS
Joan Passed away peacefully at
Hillcrest House, Looe on
Friday 10th April 2020,
aged 89 years.
Now reunited with her late husband, Harry, Joan, was a
loving mother, grandmother
and great-grandmother,
and will be dearly missed.
Her family have expressed for all who knew Joan to raise a glass in her memory, as a private service is taking place on Thursday 23rd April.
All enquiries to Richardson Funeral Directors Tel: 01503 264755.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Apr. 23, 2020