Gander Joan (nee Flint), aged 90. Beloved Mother to Jen, Phil, Caroline and Bridget and the late Sue. Also beloved grandmother, great and great-great grandmother. Passed away quietly in Homelands Nursing Home. Previously of Frithknowle Farm, Cowfold. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 2nd January at St Peter's Church, Cowfold at 11am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Marfan Trust and/or Cowfold Welcome Club via freemanbrothers.co.uk/
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 2, 2020
