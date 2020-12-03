Home

Joan Hills

Joan Hills Notice
HILLS Joan, of Monks Gate, near Horsham, sadly passed away on 23rd November 2020 aged 76. A loving wife, mother and Nana who will be dearly missed by her husband Tom of 53 years, her three daughters, her eight grandchildren and all her wider family and friends. A family funeral service will take place on the 9th December at St Andrews Church, Nuthurst. Please send any flowers to Freeman Brothers, Horsham. A memorial event will be planned next year to enable all who knew her to celebrate her life.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Dec. 3, 2020
