Joan Pye

Joan Pye Notice
Joan Elizabeth
Pye
Passed away peacefully in
Petworth Cottage Nursing Home, Petworth, on 16th December 2019, aged 83 years.

Beloved mother of Tim and Simon, mother-in-law of Emma, grandmother of Ben and Oliver.

She received fantastic care
from the staff at
Petworth Cottage Nursing Home.

A Thanksgiving Service will take place at Holy Trinity C of E Church, Rudgwick, on Thursday 9th January at 2.30pm.

Donations, if desired, may be made to Holy Trinity C of E Church and/or Macmillan Cancer Support (Local)
by visiting www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember alternatively you may send your donation c/o
Freeman Brothers,
Billingshurst.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 2, 2020
