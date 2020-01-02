|
|
|
Joan Elizabeth
Pye
Passed away peacefully in
Petworth Cottage Nursing Home, Petworth, on 16th December 2019, aged 83 years.
Beloved mother of Tim and Simon, mother-in-law of Emma, grandmother of Ben and Oliver.
She received fantastic care
from the staff at
Petworth Cottage Nursing Home.
A Thanksgiving Service will take place at Holy Trinity C of E Church, Rudgwick, on Thursday 9th January at 2.30pm.
Donations, if desired, may be made to Holy Trinity C of E Church and/or Macmillan Cancer Support (Local)
by visiting www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember alternatively you may send your donation c/o
Freeman Brothers,
Billingshurst.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 2, 2020