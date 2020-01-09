Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jocelyn Ordidge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jocelyn Ordidge

Notice Condolences

Jocelyn Ordidge Notice
JOCELYN
ORDIDGE
"JO" Passed away peacefully on
15th December 2019 at
East Surrey Hospital,
aged 82 years.

Beloved wife of the late John Ordidge. Loving mum to Richard, Alison, Caroline and Stephanie
and proud granny to her
11 grandchildren and
2 great grandchildren.

The Funeral service will take place at Worthing Crematorium, Findon,
in the Muntham Chapel on
Wednesday 22nd January 2020
at 2:40 pm.

Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Research UK via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -