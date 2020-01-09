|
JOCELYN
ORDIDGE
"JO" Passed away peacefully on
15th December 2019 at
East Surrey Hospital,
aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late John Ordidge. Loving mum to Richard, Alison, Caroline and Stephanie
and proud granny to her
11 grandchildren and
2 great grandchildren.
The Funeral service will take place at Worthing Crematorium, Findon,
in the Muntham Chapel on
Wednesday 22nd January 2020
at 2:40 pm.
Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Research UK via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 9, 2020