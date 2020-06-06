|
|
|
John William
Cherriman
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John.
He passed away peacefully at the Princess Royal Hospital
from Covid 19 on 26th. May 2020.
Thanks to Jenni and all the team on Pyecombe Ward for their
support and care.
John was a much loved
Husband to Eileen,
Father to Peter and Paul, Brother to Joan and Uncle to Judith.
He will be greatly missed by us
all and his many friends.
A private service will be held at
The Surrey and Sussex Crematorium and a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.
Donations in John's memory can be made direct to
The Alzheimer's Society.
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 6, 2020