Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Eastland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Eastland

Notice Condolences

John Eastland Notice
Eastland
John Edward Peacefully on 19th October 2020, aged 89 years.

Beloved husband of the late Polly, much loved father of Sarah and adored and proud grandpa of Sophie.

A private service of Thanksgiving
for his life will take place at
St Mary's Church, Horsham.

No flowers, but donations if desired, should be made payable to "Alzheimer's Society" and sent
c/o Paul Masson Funerals,
42-46 Queens Road,
Haywards Heath, West Sussex
RH16 1EE. Tel: 01444 410770.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -