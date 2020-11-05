|
|
|
Eastland
John Edward Peacefully on 19th October 2020, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Polly, much loved father of Sarah and adored and proud grandpa of Sophie.
A private service of Thanksgiving
for his life will take place at
St Mary's Church, Horsham.
No flowers, but donations if desired, should be made payable to "Alzheimer's Society" and sent
c/o Paul Masson Funerals,
42-46 Queens Road,
Haywards Heath, West Sussex
RH16 1EE. Tel: 01444 410770.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Nov. 5, 2020