WORMULL
John Arthur Passed away peacefully in
St Richard's Hospital on
30th January 2020, aged 86.
Much loved and sadly missed by his Wife Kathleen, Son Stephen, Daughter-in-law Joyce, his Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Family and Friends.
Funeral Service will be held at Worthing Crematorium on Wednesday 26th February 2020
at 14:40pm.
Flowers welcome.
Enquiries to Safe Hands Funeral Services Ltd-
38 West Street, Storrington,
RH20 4EE Tel:01903 741444
Published in West Sussex County Times on Feb. 20, 2020
