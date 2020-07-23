Home

Ferguson Josephine Stewart (neé Phillips)
Died peacefully at home on 16th July 2020 aged 90 years. Widow of Alexander Donald Ferguson, mother to Angus and Lucy, step-mother to Robin and Emma and grandmother to Amelie and Alex. Her kindness, humour and love of gardening will be sadly missed. Donations may be made to Sussex Wildlife Trust in tribute to Josephine, this may be made online at www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember,
or to Sussex Wildlife Trust sent c/o Freeman Brothers, Billingshurst.
Published in West Sussex County Times on July 23, 2020
