Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Hoolahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Hoolahan

Notice Condolences

Josephine Hoolahan Notice
HOOLAHAN
Josephine Mabel
(Joy)
Passed away peacefully at home after being cared for lovingly by her daughter and family on Thursday
15th October 2020, aged 88 years. She was a devoted wife, loving
mother, wonderful sister and
much loved grandmother and
great grandmother.
She will be missed by
all that knew her.
A private funeral service will be
followed by a Memorial Service
for all to attend in 2021.
Family flowers only but donations
with messages of condolence to
British Heart Foundation c/o
H.D Tribe, 19 West Street,
Storrington RH20 4DZ.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -