|
|
|
HOOLAHAN
Josephine Mabel
(Joy)
Passed away peacefully at home after being cared for lovingly by her daughter and family on Thursday
15th October 2020, aged 88 years. She was a devoted wife, loving
mother, wonderful sister and
much loved grandmother and
great grandmother.
She will be missed by
all that knew her.
A private funeral service will be
followed by a Memorial Service
for all to attend in 2021.
Family flowers only but donations
with messages of condolence to
British Heart Foundation c/o
H.D Tribe, 19 West Street,
Storrington RH20 4DZ.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 29, 2020